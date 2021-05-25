In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was $1.89 lower to $107.42/cwt.
- National live was down 69 cents to $83.77
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $112.85
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $2.31 higher to $124.52/cwt.
Traders are watching the surge in cutout values, as well as demand for ham. “Cutout values have surge to the highest level since 2014 as demand for hams has been better than expected,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $126.03, up $3.82 on the day.”
Pork demand remains robust, while supply is low. “Low pork supply reflects continued supply problem and confirms demand still strong,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Market trying to find a level that will slow demand. Hog slaughter projected at 481,000. Cash lean index for May 20: down .01 at 111.43.”