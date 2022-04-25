In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass up 64 cents to $99.77/cwt.
- National live was not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up $3.52 to $108.14/cwt.
National carcass cutout down $5.49 to $105.79/cwt.
Selling has pushed the hog market to its lowest point for two weeks, The Hightower Report said. “With a more positive tilt to the pork market over the past week, the market was rationalizing the large premium of futures to the cash market.”
A sharp selloff in the cattle market is causing concern of “tightening consumer spendable income,” The Hightower Report said. That could be a short term pressure on the hog market as well.