In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass down 6.91 to $110.00/cwt.
- National live up 1.04 to $84.00/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 5.46 to $103.72/cwt.
National carcass cutout up 1.08 to $111.28/cwt.
Traders continue to believe the continued high price for corn will eventually cause weights to drop and production to come in smaller than expected, according to The Hightower Report.
Higher cash and cutouts may indicate that liquidation has run its course, according to Total Farm Marketing.