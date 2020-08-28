In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 24 cents higher to $42.89/cwt.
- National live was 26 cents lower to $34.68
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up $1.23 to $42.75
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.39 to $71.39/cwt.
Traders were watching slaughter trends. “Pork cut-out values at midsession came in at $72.54, down $0.24 on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “Hogs slaughter for the week reached 2.664 mln had which is up 7.9% from last year. Pork production for the week reached 561.4 mln pounds, up 9.5% from last year.”
“This week’s export sales total of 39,397 tonnes was the highest since July 23, but most are expecting production to keep running strong through October which will make a pullback in exports felt even more,” Stewart-Peterson said. “October hogs sustained some technical damage today, making their first close below the 10-day moving average support level since Aug. 18.”