Lean hogs

  • Updated

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass down 81 cents to $108.29/cwt.
  • National live not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass down $1.32 to $111.52/cwt.

National carcass cutout was down 70 cents to $99.49/cwt.

Hog markets are trading lower today, but supply is low, Total Farm Marketing said. Combined with a strong cash market, there is “room for upside potential.”

“The market is extremely oversold technically and bounced off the early lows,” The Hightower Report said. “Selling may be drying up soon.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

