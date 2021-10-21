In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down $1.50 at $65.83/cwt.
- National live at $52.82.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $66.87.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon up $1.41 at $98.28.
December hogs closed sharply lower on the session and hit their lowest level since Sept. 22, in part due to weak export sales, according to The Hightower Report.
The fundamentals of the hog market are bearish and the chart gap has now been filled for December, February and April, according to Total Farm Marketing.