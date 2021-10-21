 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down $1.50 at $65.83/cwt.
  • National live at $52.82.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $66.87.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon up $1.41 at $98.28.

December hogs closed sharply lower on the session and hit their lowest level since Sept. 22, in part due to weak export sales, according to The Hightower Report.

The fundamentals of the hog market are bearish and the chart gap has now been filled for December, February and April, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Lean Hogs

Hogs are called steady to lower on follow-through from Tuesday’s triple-digit losses as the weak cash tone keeps pressure on the market, said …

Lean hogs

USDA’s estimate for the week’s FI hog slaughter is 1.904 million head through Thursday. That is 8,000 head above last week’s pace but down 36,…

Lean Hogs

Pork cutout futures also closed up by triple digits, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

Lean hogs

Technically, the hog market uptrend is still intact, but prices are filling gaps and firming up the charts, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm…

Lean hogs

The huge discount of futures to the cash market may be a limiting factor, but pork values are down 6.1% in the past week.

Lean hogs

Technically, the hog market has turned into an uptrend, but with such a strong rally after the Hogs and Pigs reports, the market is due for so…

