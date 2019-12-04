In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 71 cents to $45.73/cwt.
- National live was up 51 cents to $35.10
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 42 cents to $45.75
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 39 cents to $81.00/cwt.
“A renewed sense of trade optimism overnight was supportive for the hog markets today, but only to a very limited degree,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Technically, today’s closes were somewhat disappointing, with the best traded contract not able to attract much new buying interest despite yesterday’s solid close above nearby resistance, as well as a Stochastics crossover into a buy signal.”
William Moore of Price Futures Group said that the market not going down after any bearish news is indicative of a sold-out market. “However, to register a definitive low, hog futures need significant exports which a signed deal will provide,” he said.