 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

Lean hog futures trading rose by triple digits on Friday. There will be expanded limits of $4.50 today, Brugler Marketing said this morning.

Technically, hog futures are vastly improved from a couple weeks ago. “The strong move in prices has June poised to pushed through the recent contract highs,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.

There’s more talk that the China pig heard growth rate has been slowed by too many African swine fever outbreaks has helped to support, The Hightower Report said this morning.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

“Better than expected China imports coupled with the imminent re-opening of many U.S. restaurants is currently cancelling surging feed costs a…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News