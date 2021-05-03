Lean hog futures trading rose by triple digits on Friday. There will be expanded limits of $4.50 today, Brugler Marketing said this morning.
Technically, hog futures are vastly improved from a couple weeks ago. “The strong move in prices has June poised to pushed through the recent contract highs,” Total Farm Marketing said this morning.
There’s more talk that the China pig heard growth rate has been slowed by too many African swine fever outbreaks has helped to support, The Hightower Report said this morning.