In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base up 56 cents to $55.36/cwt.
- National live up 9 cents to $43.20/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 48 cents to $55.07/cwt.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $4.49 to $71.39/cwt.
April lean hogs closed at $68.82, down $2.47. The Hightower Report says the lack of activity of Chinese buying is impacting the hog market, among others. Pork cutout values at mid-session came in at $73.03, down nearly $3 on the day and down well over $5 from last week.
Stewart-Peterson says the lean hog index is still trending higher, despite the fact that most analysts do not expect China to be a major importer of U.S. pork until coronavirus can be contained. Hogs are technically oversold, although momentum is pointing lower.