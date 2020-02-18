In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was $2.05 higher to $50.05/cwt.
- National live was down $1.07 to $38.21
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $2.33 higher to $50.37
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $2.15 to $65.01/cwt.
“The spread of coronavirus may complicate logistics of moving pork within China, and this likely limited gains today,” Stewart-Peterson said. “April hogs tested their 10-day moving average support level for the seventh session in a row this morning and subsequently found strong buyer interest to make their highest close since February 7.”
“China seems to have the demand, and now the lower tariffs, to be an aggressive importer of US pork,” the Hightower Report said. “China state reserves released 20,000 tonnes of frozen pork as a way to help ease prices… Weakness in cash, and weakness in the pork product market continues to pressure US futures.”