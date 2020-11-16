In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 45 cents lower to $59.27/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base price was not reported due to confidentiality
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were up $1.01 to $81.15/cwt.
Analysts are watching trends in China’s pig herd as that country rebuilds its numbers following African Swine Fever issues. “China's pig heard in October is up 26.9% from year ago and the sow heard is up 31.5%,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $82.03, up $1.89 on the day.”
From the technical perspective, hogs markets were seeing somewhat mixed signals. “Daily momentum studies are on the rise from low levels and should accelerate a move higher on a push through the 1st swing resistance,” the Hightower Report said. “The market's short-term trend is negative as the close remains below the 9-day moving average.”