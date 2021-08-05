 Skip to main content
Lean Hogs

Hogs are called steady to lower after closing mostly lower on Wednesday, as prices may be reaching a short-term top, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Retail carcass prices started to soften on Tuesday afternoon close, and that started the pressure in the market. Technically, the price action in October hogs was softer yesterday, but held on to support levels into the afternoon.

Bearish seasonal trade has been in place for the past several weeks, said Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures.

CropWatch Weekly Update

