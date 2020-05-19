“Slaughter chain-speed concerns keep selling pressure alive in the hog market as the lean hog market has been trying to get control on the growing supply of readily available hogs,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Slaughter paces have improved, and retail values are supportive.”
After May 4’s peak, “the (lean hog) market remains in a short-term downtrend channel,” The Hightower Report said. “Traders remain concerned that the pickup in hog slaughter over the past few weeks will cause pork prices to continue to push lower.”