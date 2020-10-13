In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 19 cents lower to $63.79/cwt.
- National live was down $4.89 to $48.21
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 53 cents to $65.02
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.59 to $95.90/cwt.
“We’ve had a great recovery rally,” Scott Shellady, with Ag Optimus, said. “I don’t think a pullback is something to be really worried about that. All rallies take a breather and step back… Pullbacks can be healthy. Pressure from the cattle market sparked a breather in the hogs yesterday."
Traders are watching trends in the cash markets and pork values. “With the cash market at 78.14, sellers for December hogs are unlikely to be very active on moves under 65.00,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $101.03, up $6.72 on the day.”