In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was $2.05 higher to $62.56/cwt.
- National live was up $1.37 to $50.48
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base rose 87 cents to $63.42
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $3.03 to $88.83/cwt.
Managed money, they might have to make a decision here going into the end of this week because it’ll be the end of the month, and they’re long 42,000 contracts,” Scott Shellady, with Ag Optimus, said. “We’ve got a little bit of a turnaround Tuesday here, so maybe we’ll start to see them maybe lighten the load, and it’ll be interesting to see if we get any price action that way.”
The technical picture was somewhat negative for hogs. “Declining momentum studies in the neutral zone will tend to reinforce lower price action,” the Hightower Report said. “The market's short-term trend is negative as the close remains below the 9-day moving average. The downside closing price reversal on the daily chart is somewhat negative.”