 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base fell $3.36 to $86.12/cwt.
  • National live price was $69.86, with no comparison to the prior day
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $4.24 lower to $87.57

People are also reading…

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 13 cents to $96.36/cwt.

“Hogs were higher this morning despite lower cash and a drop in the cutout of 0.98 after good export sales numbers were released,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Net sales of pork for 2022 were 47,900 mt and primarily to Mexico, China, and Japan, and exports were 30,700 mt. Dec hogs are at a 6-dollar discount to cash and have room to move higher if cash stays firm.”

The technical picture was looking negative for hogs at the moment. “The major trend has turned down with the cross over back below the 60-day moving average,” the Hightower Report said. “Stochastics trending lower at midrange will tend to reinforce a move lower especially if support levels are taken out.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

December hogs experienced an aggressive sell-off yesterday when the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since Oct. 18, The High…

Lean hogs

Lean hog futures ended Friday 32 to 97 cent gains to fade the triple digit losses from Thursday, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing this morning.

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Lean hogs ended up going nowhere to start the new month of November, but may choose a direction mid-week, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing sa…

Lean hogs

The market remains in a short-term overbought condition, “and the drop in pork values to the lowest level since February 8 might help to pull …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News