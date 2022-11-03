In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base fell $3.36 to $86.12/cwt.
- National live price was $69.86, with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $4.24 lower to $87.57
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 13 cents to $96.36/cwt.
“Hogs were higher this morning despite lower cash and a drop in the cutout of 0.98 after good export sales numbers were released,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Net sales of pork for 2022 were 47,900 mt and primarily to Mexico, China, and Japan, and exports were 30,700 mt. Dec hogs are at a 6-dollar discount to cash and have room to move higher if cash stays firm.”
The technical picture was looking negative for hogs at the moment. “The major trend has turned down with the cross over back below the 60-day moving average,” the Hightower Report said. “Stochastics trending lower at midrange will tend to reinforce a move lower especially if support levels are taken out.”