In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass up 1.97 to $99.67/cwt.
- National live not available.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 7 cents to $102.43/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 16 cents to $106.80/cwt.
Packers may need to be more aggressive as pork demand increases, according to Total Farm Marketing.
The USDA estimated hog slaughter came in at 475,000 head yesterday. This was down from 477,000 last week and down from 484,000 a year ago, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.