In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass down 2.51 to $117.08/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass at 119.46/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 1.45 to $127.34/cwt.
As inflation and food prices increase, consumers may purchase more pork (vs beef), according to Total Farm Marketing.
The continued strong advance in pork cutout values has left packer margins high and producers are already current with marketings, according to The Hightower Report.