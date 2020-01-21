“Perhaps the strong pace of U.S. sales already recorded to China has traders wondering how much more will be done,” The Hightower Report said. With losses coming due to African swine fever, it would be easy to assume the need to buy more pork, they added.
However, the April contract “remains in a short-term consolidation pattern” and sits at a relatively inexpensive level, The Hightower Report said, just up from December’s lows. “Short-term support comes in at $73.10, with $75.77 and $76.47 as resistance.”