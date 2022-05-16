 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

  • Updated

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • The national carcass base was up 17 cents to $101.64.
  • National live was unreported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was unreported.

USDA reported carcass cutout values up 38 cents to $101.55.

June lean hogs finished up $3.07, according to The Hightower Report. The discount to cash may have been a factor, as well as food security concerns.

The technical picture for hogs is still weak but the market went up today and there is some optimism about the possible softening of COVID restrictions in China , according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

