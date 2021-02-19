Lean hog futures are called steady to higher ahead of weekly export data and on the heels of yesterday’s price recovery off of early session lows, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The lean hog index gained an additional 1.02 to 76.53, its highest levels since October.
Lean Hogs
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- Updated
