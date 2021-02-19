 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean Hogs

Lean Hogs

Lean hog futures are called steady to higher ahead of weekly export data and on the heels of yesterday’s price recovery off of early session lows, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The lean hog index gained an additional 1.02 to 76.53, its highest levels since October.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

  • Updated

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;National Carcass base up $2.47 to $69.56.The national live rate was…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Front-month lean hog futures ended the session 35 cents to $1.17 higher, to prices not seen since July 2019, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Mark…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News