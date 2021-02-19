 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up $1.03 to $69.58/cwt.
  • National live had no comparison at $54.60
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported at $71.98

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.64 to $90.81/cwt.

The cold weather “temporarily topped the market out,” William Moore of Price Futures Group said. However, that is inducing some lower short-term demand “so now the market is reacting to that!” He did add that the impressive Chinese exports should continue to bolster demand long term.

The hog market “is still overbought,” Total Farm Marketing said and is vulnerable to selling if the pork values continue to turn lower.

