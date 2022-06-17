In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass down $1.62 to $115.72/cwt.
- National live was not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 35 cents to $121.17/cwt.
National carcass cutout up $3.25 to $114.61/cwt.
Weekly hog slaughter has been reduced to only 455k head, leaving us to wonder if hog supplies are tighter than anticipated, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Pork was higher Thursday on very low load movement with a total of 207.99 loads that included 18.18 loads of trimmings. When hog numbers are down, packers don’t have enough pork to meet demand, according Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.