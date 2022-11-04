In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 94 cents to $85.18/cwt.
- National live down 2.68 to $67.18/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 1.55 to $89.12/cwt.
National carcass cutout up 36 cents to $96.72/cwt.
While futures are trading at a discount to cash, the outlook for increasing supply in the weeks just ahead helped to spark selling activity , according to according to The Hightower Report.
Hog slaughter is slowing and it appears packers purposely are slowing it. Pork profit margins have been declining as pork prices drop, slowing chain speed is a way packers can attempt to keep prices from falling too fast. Limit the supply and slow the price drop, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.