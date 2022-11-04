 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 94 cents to $85.18/cwt.
  • National live down 2.68 to $67.18/cwt.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 1.55 to $89.12/cwt.

National carcass cutout up 36 cents to $96.72/cwt.

While futures are trading at a discount to cash, the outlook for increasing supply in the weeks just ahead helped to spark selling activity , according to according to The Hightower Report.

Hog slaughter is slowing and it appears packers purposely are slowing it. Pork profit margins have been declining as pork prices drop, slowing chain speed is a way packers can attempt to keep prices from falling too fast. Limit the supply and slow the price drop, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

December hogs experienced an aggressive sell-off yesterday when the selling pushed the market down to the lowest level since Oct. 18, The High…

Lean hog futures ended Friday 32 to 97 cent gains to fade the triple digit losses from Thursday, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing this morning.

Retail values continue to struggle, “forcing buyers out of the hog market,” The Hightower Report said. “Overall, the weak retail values will m…

