Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 40 cents to $86.05/cwt.
  • National live was up 40 cents, staying at $65.23
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was reported at $87.24

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $2.02 to $99.69/cwt.

Packers “may move into a less aggressive posture after increase of cash,” Total Farm Marketing said. The expected Chinese demand continues to be a point of support for the market, they said.

The short term market trend is positive in the technicals, The Hightower Report said. “It is a mildly bullish indicator that the market closed over the pivot swing number,” they said.

