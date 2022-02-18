In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base reported at $86.78/cwt.
- National live not reported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass not reported.
USDA estimated hog slaughter at 1.885 million head for the week through Thursday. That is down 13,000 head from last week, but compares to 1.76m head during the same week last year, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Not only does the US have fewer hogs but it has less meat by the weight to sell, so pork and hog prices moving higher reflects the most basic and simple law of supply and demand, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.