In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down 31 cents to $72.34/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up $1.53 to $74.63
People are also reading…
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $2.53 to $81.62/cwt.
"A significant pullback in the pork market on Friday plus a bearish tilt to outside market forces helped to pressure,” the Hightower Report said. “In addition, April hogs are trading at a higher than normal premium to the cash market and justifying this premium is difficult given the supply flow.”
“April futures started the day at a $10+ premium to the cash index and nearly a $15 premium to the direct cash hog price, and with February expiration right around the corner, the hog traders decided to tighten the spread,” Stewart-Peterson said. “This triggered strong liquidation through the complex, pushing the April contract to a nearby contract low.”