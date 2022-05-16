The hog market is called mixed to higher. The technical picture in the hog market is still weak, and buyers are still absent in the market despite the bounce on Friday. This main bring some optimism for additional short covering to start the week, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
With the extreme oversold technical set-up the hog market may be in a position to bounce. However, higher-than-normal weights and slow export news are factors that could pressure the market, according to The Hightower Report. Slow exports leave more meat for U.S. consumers to absorb.