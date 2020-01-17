In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 43 cents to $50.79/cwt.
- National live fell 26 cents to $39.37
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down $1.44 to $49.61
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 2 cents to $75.47/cwt.
The closes today “stabilized” the market after some sharp losses last week, Stewart-Peterson said. The signing of the Phase 1 deal should still be seen as a positive “as it should open the door for more large purchases,” they said.
However, Stewart-Peterson did note that the market is still skeptical of China’s “willingness and ability” to match the purchase goals set out.