In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base up 20 cents to $50.22/cwt.
- National live up 91 cents to $38.63.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 21 cents to $49.95/cwt.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down 20 cents to $64.29/cwt.
April lean hogs were down $2.60 to close at $62.55, just 40 cents up from the contract low. The Hightower Report says pork export sales for the week ending Feb. 20 were 38.922 tonnes, up substantially from last week and ahead of the average from the previous four weeks.
Stewart-Peterson says despite the heavy losses in the hog market today, “with some stability in the cash index, stability in cutout values as well as expectations for Chinese purchases soon, the market may not stay under pressure long.”