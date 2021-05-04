 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base up 3.53 to $115.20/cwt.
  • National live price was up 1.62 to $88.26.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $119.27.

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 48 cents to $111.18 /cwt.

Hams and loins are working higher, and it is positive to the market, according to ADM Investor Services.

US pork exports for March reached 728.8 mln lbs., up from 491.4 mln in Feb and the highest on record going back to 2000. Japan, Mexico, Canada, China and South Korea all saw increases, according to The Hightower Report.

