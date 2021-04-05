 Skip to main content
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base down 86 cents to $98.08/cwt.
  • National live was up $2.13 to $76.41
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base reported at $99.75

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 22 cents to $109.29/cwt.

Bullish export sales “will continue to underpin the market,” Total Farm Marketing said as China is accounting for “nearly half” the export sales. “Strong consumer demand will keep packers aggressive.”

Hogs saw choppy trade today with today’s key reversal “a bearish development,” The Hightower Report said.

