In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base up 15 cents to $77.68/cwt.
- National live down 66 cents to $59.57/cwt.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass down 51 cents to $78.04/cwt.
National carcass cutout down 68 cents to $85.35/cwt.
Cold and blowing snow in the northern Midwest into parts of Iowa and Nebraska slowed movement of hogs with slaughter dropping to 371,000. Traders took a break Thursday and Lean Hogs closed close to unchanged and prices were mixed., according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services..
USDA estimated the week’s running cattle slaughter at 478k head, which remains 21,000 below last week’s pace and 5,000 below the same week last year, according Alan Brugler of Barchart.