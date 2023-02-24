Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean Hogs

The supply fundamentals for hogs look bearish, and the market may be setting up for a contra-seasonal move lower, according to The Hightower R…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

“The April lean hog contract saw its biggest daily move since its inception with a $3.82 gain. That took prices back to mid-Jan levels, ,” Ala…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;