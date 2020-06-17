In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 36 cents to $28.70/cwt.
- National live had no comparison and posted at $24.28
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 15 cents to $28.93
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.20 cents at $65.47/cwt.
Hogs were weak on news that China has increased its hog herd by 3.9 percent, meaning it could be back to normal pork production in little more than a year, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Groups.
The market remains concerned that prices will need to go lower to entice demand and that a surge in all meat production will happen due to the backlog of animals at the packing plant, according to The Hightower Report.