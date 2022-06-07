 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass up 4.65 to $116.85/cwt.
  • National live not reported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass up 2.64 to $118.72/cwt.

National carcass cutout down 96 cents to $107.83/cwt.

Packers are pushing as many hogs through the line as they can. Hogs are weighing about the same as they weighed a year ago. Previously contracted pork orders and pork sold on the daily market need to meet what buyers require, according to Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services.

Monthly pork exports came in at 528.7 million lbs., down 19.3% from last year, with exports to China at44.68 million lbs., down from the May 2020 record of 253 million lbs., according to The Hightower Report.

