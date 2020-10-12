In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base fell 60 cents to $63.99
- National live had no comparison and sits at $53.04
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base dropped 93 cents to $64.85
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell 49 cents to $94.31
"Overall, The hog market saw bear spreading with weakness in the front months versus the deferred contracts,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The CME Lean Hog Index maintained its strength… With the last trading day for Oct lean hogs is on October 14, December hogs are running at a discount to the index, and as demand stays supportive will likely work higher into that discount.”
Despite the down day, there were some reasons for optimism. “However, export demand to China remains strong, which has been a key supportive factor,” the Hightower Report said. “The USDA pork cutout was up $2.68 this morning at $97.48. December hogs left a gap last week down at 64.57-65.22, which could be a near term target.”