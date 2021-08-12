 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

  • National carcass base was 51 cents higher to $100.12/cwt.
  • National live was $79.10, with no comparison to the prior day
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $103.58

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were down $4.59 to $119.37/cwt.

“The monthly USDA supply/demand update showed pork production for 2021 down 1.2% from last month's estimate,” the Hightower Report said. “Exports were revised from 7.552 bln pounds to 7.409 bln pounds, and 2022 exports were revised down by 250 mln pounds to 7.3 bln. Per capita supply for 2021 is at 50.2 and is expected to increase to 50.9 pounds for 2022.”

“Futures gain some footing as cutouts stabilize,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Technical support holding and futures look oversold. Weekly export sales at 14,600 mt — down 62% from last week. Hog slaughter projected at 475,000. Cash lean index for Aug. 10, down .32 at 110.45.”

