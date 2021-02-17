In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National Carcass base up $1.01 to $68.55.
- The national live rate was unreported due to confidentiality.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $70.71.
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon down 54 cents at $89.17.
Hogs slipped today, giving back yesterday’s gains, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group. Demand remains strong, but technically hogs are overbought.
Hog prices traded mostly lower, according to Total Farm Marketing. Difficult weather has limited some hog movement.