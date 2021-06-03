In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 20 cents lower to $108.45/cwt.
- National live was 44 cents higher to $83.81
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base price was not reported due to confidentiality
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon was up $1.93 to $131.52/cwt.
“The premium of July futures to the cash market is seen as a limiting factor,” the Hightower Report said. “In addition, traders remain nervous that exports could slow at any time given the 50% break in China pig prices since the start of the year. Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $131.83, up $2.24 on the day.”
Slaughter data indicated the industry was playing catchup. “Strong Saturday slaughter indicates determination to make up for lost time,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Obese pigs blamed for China’s pork price plunge. Hog slaughter projected at 472,000. Cash Lean Index for May 31: up 0.10 at 113.54.”