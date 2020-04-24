With slaughterhouses closing, farmers don’t have a place to sell their animals, and this could help drive cash hogs lower and pork values higher, The Hightower Report said. With more closures this week, capacity is down about 25%.
At the same time, weekly pork export sales were stronger than expected at 39,775 tonnes.
“This was more than double last year’s sale in the same week. Of interest, China only bought 9,740 tonnes,” Allendale reported.
“Once the virus issues are resolved, the market should be in position for a strong rally, as Chinese demand is strong and lower pork production is eliminating the burdensome supply situation from the first quarter,” The Hightower Report said.