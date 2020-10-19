In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was $1.33 lower to $60.57/cwt.
- National live was $1.31 higher to $47.68
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 74 cents to $63.63
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon fell $1.09 to $98.10/cwt.
“Traders see the expanding production from China, and the likelihood that China will reduce their import needs into 2021 as a reason for the selling pressure,” the Hightower Report said. “In addition, traders see the possibility that Germany could be exporting pork to China again soon. Pork cut-out values at midsession came in at $100.25, up $1.06 on the day.”
“The CME Lean Hog Index was still trading at 78.23, but finished 00.26 lower, the first negative trading day for the index since September 1,” Stewart-Peterson said. “This could be a topping signal in the index in the near-term. Demand has stayed active in the hog market, as midday carcass values were higher by 1.06 to 100.25.”