In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was 93 cents higher to $42.28/cwt.
- National live was $33.67 with no comparison to the prior day
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was up 11 cents to $42.26
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose 24 cents to $74.81/cwt.
“Carcass cutout values closed 0.24 higher today to 74.81,” Stewart-Peterson said. “While higher, this was a bit of a disappointing close given the lower US dollar and tight pork stocks seen on yesterday’s Cold Storage report. Pork prices were up over 3.00 at mid-day which usually suggests export activity.”
“Aggressive buying of pork from China in July and news of tighter cold storage stocks report on supply than traders have expected,” the Hightower Report said. “…Rising stochastics at overbought levels warrant some caution for bulls. The market's close above the 9-day moving average suggests the short-term trend remains positive.”