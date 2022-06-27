In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base was down $5.10 to $115.13/cwt.
- National live price was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base fell $6.11 to $118.13
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon were $3.17 lower to $109.03/cwt.
“The hog market stays in a consolidative pattern, trading between the 100-day and 200-day moving averages on both the July and August charts,” Total Farm Marketing said. "This pattern has held since early May, as the market may be looking for a longer-term direction. The USDA will release the Quarterly Hogs and Pigs report on Friday, June 30.”
Analysts continue to worry about heavier than normal hog weights and what impact that could have down the road. “Higher than normal hog weights are another concern,” the Hightower Report said. “The pork cutout came in at $111.53 this morning, down 11 cents from Friday morning but up from $110.43 Friday afternoon.”