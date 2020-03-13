Stewart-Peterson says the best traded April lean hog contract opened with losses of 1.40 and quickly sold off to their limit down prices Thursday.
“April hogs are below their Bollinger band range, while June and July are still within. Momentum is pointing mostly lower,” Stewart-Peterson reports.
Carcass cutout values have been resilient in the face of this volatility, with cutouts down just 32 cents yesterday afternoon to 68.82 and up 47 cents this morning to 69.29, according to Stewart-Peterson. Exports of nearly 45,000 tons was a marketing year high and was up 2% from last week and up 4% from the previous 4-week average