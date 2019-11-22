In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 66 cents to $41.91/cwt.
- National live was up 11 cents, to $35.46
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base down 62 cents to $41.80
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.60 to $83.07/cwt.
"Very aggressive import purchases" from China this week have helped support the market, The Hightower Report said, despite concerns about the lack of a trade deal with the Asian nation. "Cumulative sales for the year are really picking up steam," they said.
"Record high China hog prices has raised talk producers will increase hog numbers," ADM Investor Services said. "This week prices eased after China sold pork from their reserves."