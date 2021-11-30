Slow exports, higher supply and potential demand disruption from the virus are all bearish factors.
“The market looks vulnerable to long liquidation as well,” The Hightower Report said.
At the same time, deferred contracts reflect longer-term market optimism, as prices traded with triple digit gains causing a heavily bear-spread market condition.
“The strength in long-term contracts reflect the views of traders about the optimistic look going into 2022,” Total Farm Marketing said.
Overseas, an African swine fever outbreak is spreading widely in Vietnam, and it is hurting the local farming industry, forcing the culling of three times the number of hogs that were culled last year, The Hightower Report said.