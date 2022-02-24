 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lean hogs

Lean hogs

  • Updated

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • The national carcass base was down $6.97 to $88.13.
  • National live was unreported.
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was unreported.

USDA reported carcass cutout values up $5.01 to $114.13.

After a higher opening April hogs closed sharply lower on the day as the market experienced follow-through technical selling, according to The Hightower Report.

The significant reversal in hogs looks menacing on the charts and further technical selling may be triggered, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

The technical action would suggest a resumption of the short-term uptrend for the hog market, The Hightower Report said. April’s contract is f…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

Hog futures are called mixed after regaining some stamina in Tuesday’s session, keeping the bullish trend alive and well, said Matthew Strelow…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean hogs

Markets remain “in a steep uptrend” and fears of a conflict in the Black Sea region, The Hightower Report said. “The upside potential for Apri…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

A winter storm is set to move across a large part of the United States and may impede the movement of hogs, further supporting cash market pri…

Iowa Farmer Today

Lean Hogs

The hog market closed sharply higher on the session yesterday, according to The Hightower Report. Contract highs were up for the sixth day in …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News