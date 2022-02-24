In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- The national carcass base was down $6.97 to $88.13.
- National live was unreported.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was unreported.
USDA reported carcass cutout values up $5.01 to $114.13.
After a higher opening April hogs closed sharply lower on the day as the market experienced follow-through technical selling, according to The Hightower Report.
The significant reversal in hogs looks menacing on the charts and further technical selling may be triggered, according to Total Farm Marketing.