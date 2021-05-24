 Skip to main content
Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

  • National carcass base was $2.51 higher to $109.31/cwt.
  • National live was up 19 cents to $84.46
  • Iowa-Minnesota carcass base was $113.63

USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.35 to $122.21/cwt.

Analysts are watching trends in pork values. “The strong tone the pork values recently has helped to push packer margins higher, and the cash market looks to hold a firm tone this week,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork cutout values at midsession came in at $128.29, up $7.43 led by a surge higher on pork bellies.”

“Front month hog futures are running a premium to the lean hog index, and that likely limited gains in the June contract this afternoon,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The lean hog index lost .01 to 111.43, trading at a 1.92 discount to June, and even greater to July. The cash market has cooled recently, adding some pressure or limits to the front end of the market.”

