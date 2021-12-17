In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:
- National carcass base down 68 cents to $59.41/cwt.
- National live up $1.55 at $49.80.
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base at $60.85.
USDA reported carcass cutout values down $5.67 to $85.82.
Early hog trade was higher on Friday as traders showed optimism on cash markets, Total Farm Marketing said. “Cash market is showing signs of life on firm National Direct values as prices may be trying to find some seasonal value.”
“As long as exports remain relatively firm, the market may be able to absorb the higher price level,” The Hightower Report said.