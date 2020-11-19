In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
- National carcass base down 4 cents to $58.48/cwt.
- National live was not reported due to confidentiality
- Iowa-Minnesota carcass base up 44 cents to $58.97
USDA reported carcass cutout values this afternoon rose $1.54 to $79.22/cwt.
December hogs closed sharply lower on the session as continued weakness in the lean index and a drop in pork cutout values put pressure on the market, according to The Hightower Report.
Bearish export sales were a negative factor for the pork market and COVID-19 is also putting pressure on it, according to Virginia McGathey of the CME Group.